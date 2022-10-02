How to use the ‘Add Yours’ sticker on Instagram

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

The ‘Add Yours’ sticker on Instagram is one that has prompted a number of different trends on the app — here’s how to find the ‘Add Yours’ sticker on Instagram in 2022.

Instagram’s ‘story’ feature is one of its most popular, allowing users to upload images and videos to their profile which can be viewed by their followers. People can even create a ‘close friends’ story which lets them select who they want to see certain posts.

One way that users are able to customize their stories on the platform is through the use of stickers. These stickers include anything from music to GIFs, so there are plenty of options when it comes to making your stories more interesting.

The ‘Add Yours’ sticker is one that you may have seen pop up on the app. The interactive sticker will usually give a prompt, such as ‘share your favorite pet photos,’ and by clicking the ‘Add Yours’ button, you can join in with the story chain.

If you want to start an ‘Add Yours’ chain of your own, here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov There are a number of different stickers you can use in your Instagram story.

How to find the ‘Add Yours’ sticker on Instagram

If you want to start an ‘Add Yours’ chain of your own on Instagram, doing so is easy. Simply follow these instructions:

Open Instagram. Click ‘Your Story’ in the top left. Select a photo, or take a picture with your camera. At the top of the screen, tap the stickers icon. Select ‘Add Yours’ from the list of available stickers, or type it into the search bar if it isn’t immediately visible. In the ‘Write a prompt’ section, write what you want people to post in the chain. Then, click ‘Done.’ Pinch the sticker to resize it, or drag it around the screen to reposition it. Click ‘Your Story’ to upload the post. If you want to see what people have posted in the chain, click on the ‘Add Yours’ sticker in the post.

The ‘Add Yours’ sticker is a great way to interact with your followers, with a huge number of different possibilities for what to use as prompts.

