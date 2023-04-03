Entertainment

How to delete an image from an Instagram carousel

Instagram logo on phoneUnsplash: Brett Jordan

If you’ve uploaded a carousel post to Instagram but you have now decided you want to delete just one of the pictures, here’s everything to know about how to do that.

Instagram remains a popular place for people to update their friends and followers about their lives through a variety of different features, whether that’s stories, feed posts, or Reels.

Users have the option to upload ‘carousel’ posts, which allow multiple images in the same post that viewers can scroll through.

But what happens if you’ve uploaded a carousel post and decided you no longer want just one of the included pictures? Here’s how to fix the issue.

Most followed Instagram accountsUnsplash: Alexander Shatov
Instagram is used by millions of people every day.

How to delete one image from an Instagram carousel

If you want to delete a single image from an Instagram carousel, here’s what to do:

  1. Open Instagram
  2. Go to your profile, and select the carousel you want to delete an image from
  3. Click on the three dots in the top corner
  4. Tap ‘Edit’ in the menu
  5. In the top left corner of the images in the carousel, you should see a trash can icon. Tap this on the image you want to remove
  6. Click ‘Delete’ to remove it

Carousels have become increasingly popular on Instagram since the feature was added, and people continue to use them every day.

