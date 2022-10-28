Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Adding music to your Snapchats is a great way to liven up your pictures and videos on the app — here’s how to add a song to a Snapchat post in 2022.

Snapchat is a multimedia instant messaging platform used by millions of people around the world daily. People can easily send videos and images to their friends and contacts, and they can also upload to their story, among other features.

If you use apps like Instagram and TikTok, you may frequently add music to your posts using the features available within the apps.

Fortunately, you also have the option to do this on Snapchat, so if you want to add some music or audio to your story, or another image or video on the app, doing so is simple.

Here’s how to add audio to your Snapchats.

Snapchat Snapchat is still used by millions around the world.

How to add music to a Snapchat

You are able to add music to your posts right from within the Snapchat app, so make sure you have it downloaded, and that you’re logged into your account. Then, do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Use the circle button at the bottom of the screen to record a video, or take an image. You can also tap the gallery button to the left of the circle in order to upload something from your camera roll. Once you’ve taken your image or video, tap the music note icon on the right side of the screen. Here, you can select from a list of popular sounds, or you can type a specific song in the search bar. Just tap it to add the song. Use the slider at the bottom to decide which portion of the song you want to use, then tap the tick. Pinch the audio sticker to resize it, and drag it around the screen to reposition it.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

