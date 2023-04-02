You are able to make your own custom stickers on Snapchat which you can use in the snaps you send and post — here’s everything to know about how to do it.

Snapchat has a range of different features that its millions of daily users can use, both to send messages directly to another person, or to post public stories.

There is a range of ready-made stickers on the app that people can use to customize their posts, and you can even make your own stickers with one handy feature.

If you want to make a sticker on Snapchat, here’s how to do it.

Snapchat Snapchat is used by millions of people every day.

How to make a sticker on Snapchat

To make a custom sticker on Snapchat, you’ll just need to do as follows:

Open Snapchat Press the big circle button to take a picture From the row of icons on the right, select the scissors Outline an object with your finger to choose the object you want to be in the sticker Pinch the sticker to resize it, or drag it around the screen to choose where you want to position it You can reuse this sticker again later by clicking on the sticker icon, and then going into the scissors tab

These stickers are a great way to customize your snaps, and it’s a feature that is widely used by millions of people who go on the app each day.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

