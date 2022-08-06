Not sure how to repost on Instagram? Don’t worry, because here we break down how to repost Instagram Stories, videos and photos on the Meta-owned app.

Instagram has come a long way in the last decade. While the viral media app initially revolved around photos, the latest version of Instagram enables users to get creative with how they interact with other users.

You might want to share great posts from other users and if you’re not sure how to do it, we’ve got you covered.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov There are plenty of ways to repost to your followers.

How to repost an Instagram post

While there are many ways to repost on photos or videos, the easiest way is with a typical post. Officially, it is only possible to repost user posts to your story rather than your Instagram feed. If you want to repost something eye catching to your story, here’s what you need to do:

Open the Instagram app Find the post you’d like to share on your story Tap the ‘paper airplane’ symbol beneath the post Find the option “Add post to your story” You can send the post to your Story, your Close Friends, or privately in a Direct Message Tap send on the “Add post to your story” option and it’ll now be visible to your followers

How to repost an Instagram post with captions

Once you’ve learned how to repost with ease, you can also add captions. Here’s how to do that:

Open the Instagram app Find the post you’d like to share on your story Tap the ‘paper airplane’ symbol beneath the post Tap the option “Add post to your story” Tap on the post itself to bring up the caption Write your caption Tap send on the “Add post to your story” option

You can also add some style to your repost here too, by adding stickers, gifs and multiple captions.

How to repost an Instagram story

Not only can you share the photos or videos of other users on your story, but you can repost other stories too. You’ll likely find yourself getting tagged by your friends in a story, so if you want to share it on your own profile, follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app Go to your Direct Messages Find the message containing the story you’ve been tagged in Tap the prompt on the message that says “Add this to your story” Tap the send button The story will now be visible on your personal Instagram story

How to repost an Instagram story you aren’t tagged in

Haven’t been tagged in the story you’d like to share? While the Meta-owned app doesn’t officially let you repost stories, you can still screenshot another users story and share it to your own profile as you would a photo or video.

And there you have it! Now you’re a master of reposting. Be sure to check out our other guides here.