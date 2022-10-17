EntertainmentEntertainment

How to block and unblock people on Instagram

instagram
Instagram logo on phoneUnsplash: Brett Jordan

Blocking people on Instagram is the easiest way to prevent them from interacting with your account, but you can also unblock them later on if you change your mind. Here’s how to block and unblock people on Instagram in 2022.

Despite the rise of platforms like TikTok, Instagram is still a staple in many users’ daily social media routines, allowing people to share their lives through pictures, videos, stories, Reels, and more.

It’s a great place to connect with friends that you know in real life, as well as strangers who may share the same interests as you.

However, you may at some point encounter a user who you no longer want to interact with your account on the platform, for whatever reason that may be.

Fortunately, Instagram allows you to easily block users, and also unblock them later if you change your mind.

Instagram logo on pink backgroundUnsplash: Alexander Shatov
Instagram is still one of the most popular social media platforms.

How to block people on Instagram

Although there are a couple of different ways to block people on Instagram, the easiest way is to simply do it via their profile. Simply follow these instructions:

  1. Open Instagram.
  2. Go to the search tab at the bottom of the screen, and in the search bar, type the name of the account you want to block.
  3. Click on their account, and then tap the three dots in the top right corner.
  4. Tap ‘Block,’ then again to confirm.

How to unblock people on Instagram

If you decide that you no longer want a particular account on Instagram to be blocked, you are able to easily unblock them. Simply do as follows:

  1. Open Instagram.
  2. Go to your profile, then click on the three lines in the top corner.
  3. Click on ‘Settings,’ ‘Privacy,’ and then scroll to ‘Blocked accounts.’
  4. Tap ‘Unblock’ next to the account that you want to unblock, then again to confirm.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

How to link your Instagram account to TikTokHow to see your first-liked Instagram postHow to switch Instagram feed to chronological orderHow to re-share a post to your Story on InstagramHow to make money on InstagramHow to hide likes on Instagram

keep reading

KSI and Jake paul boxing
Entertainment

All influencer boxing matches in 2022

Jessica Filby
Minecraft DLC Batman
Minecraft

Minecraft Batman DLC: Release date, trailer, gameplay & more

Jessica Filby
image for article: "Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta"
Call of Duty

Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta

Connor Bennett
loading...