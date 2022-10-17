Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Blocking people on Instagram is the easiest way to prevent them from interacting with your account, but you can also unblock them later on if you change your mind. Here’s how to block and unblock people on Instagram in 2022.

Despite the rise of platforms like TikTok, Instagram is still a staple in many users’ daily social media routines, allowing people to share their lives through pictures, videos, stories, Reels, and more.

It’s a great place to connect with friends that you know in real life, as well as strangers who may share the same interests as you.

However, you may at some point encounter a user who you no longer want to interact with your account on the platform, for whatever reason that may be.

Fortunately, Instagram allows you to easily block users, and also unblock them later if you change your mind.

How to block people on Instagram

Although there are a couple of different ways to block people on Instagram, the easiest way is to simply do it via their profile. Simply follow these instructions:

Open Instagram. Go to the search tab at the bottom of the screen, and in the search bar, type the name of the account you want to block. Click on their account, and then tap the three dots in the top right corner. Tap ‘Block,’ then again to confirm.

How to unblock people on Instagram

If you decide that you no longer want a particular account on Instagram to be blocked, you are able to easily unblock them. Simply do as follows:

Open Instagram. Go to your profile, then click on the three lines in the top corner. Click on ‘Settings,’ ‘Privacy,’ and then scroll to ‘Blocked accounts.’ Tap ‘Unblock’ next to the account that you want to unblock, then again to confirm.

