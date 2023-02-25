The stories feature on TikTok has become a hugely popular staple on the app, but what happens if you want to delete a story after you’ve posted it? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is the number one place to go to find the latest viral content online, with a practically endless amount of videos to scroll through each day.

The platform launched its stories feature in 2022, with a similar concept to apps like Snapchat and Instagram, where you can post videos that only last for a certain period of time. The feature has been super popular on the platform among many users.

But what happens if you want to delete a story you’ve already posted? Here’s everything to know about how to delete stories on TikTok.

Unsplash: May Gauthier TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms.

How to delete a story on TikTok

To delete a story on TikTok, you just need to follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on your profile in the bottom right corner. Tap on your profile picture to open your story. Click the three dots on the right. Select the ‘Delete’ icon. Press ‘Delete’ again to confirm.

Stories are also automatically deleted after 24 hours.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

