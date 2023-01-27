How to take the ‘Winnie the Pooh pathology’ test going viral on TikTok

TikTok users are finding out which Winnie the Pooh character they relate most closely to with the viral ‘Pooh Pathology test’ that’s circulating on the app — here’s how to take the test for yourself.

Practically everyone loves a good personality quiz, and there have been a number of them that have taken over social media in the past, including the popular ‘human feeling’ test, and the more recent ‘smile dating test.’

One of the latest to go viral on TikTok is the ‘Winnie the Pooh pathology test’ from IDR Labs. The website reads: “Professors Dr. Sarah E. Shea (M.D.), Dr. Kevin Gordon (M.D.), and associates studied the characters of Winnie the Pooh and concluded that each of them could be linked to a definite psychiatric diagnosis.”

However, it is also important to note that they state the test “should not be construed as providing professional or certified advice of any kind.”

When you take the test, you will be shown to what degree you resemble Winnie the Pooh characters, who have been associated with a particular diagnosis. Here’s how to take the test yourself.

IDR Labs These are the characters in the Pooh Pathology test and the conditions they are associated with.

How to take the Winnie the Pooh pathology test

Taking the Pooh Pathology test is simple, just do the following steps.

Go to the Pooh Pathology test on IDR Labs. Scroll down to the first question. Here, you will be able to adjust a slider to show to what extent you agree or disagree with the statement. Once you’ve adjusted the slider, click ‘next’ to go on to the next question. There are 33 questions in total. Once you’ve answered all the questions, you will be presented with a chart showing what percentage you relate to each character. You will also see a description of the character that you most resemble.

Simply screenshot your results and upload the image into a video in order to share it with your friends and followers on TikTok.

