How to take the viral Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth chart test on TikTok

The latest personality test to create a buzz on TikTok is the viral Jock, Nerd, Prep, and Goth quiz — here’s everything to know about how to take it.

There has been a variety of different tests and quizzes blowing up on TikTok over the past few years, with everything from the Love Language quiz to the flower dating test getting users to participate.

The latest to gain attention on the short-form video app is the ‘Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth’ chart test, which reflects the type of stereotypical high school personality you have.

Users have shared videos about their results to their followers — if you want to find out what your own results are, here’s how to take the viral test.

How to take Jock, Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth chart test

Taking the Jock, Nerd, Prep, and Goth chart test is simple. Just do as follows:

Go to the IDRLabs website to take the test. Answer the 22 questions with a thumbs up, thumbs down, or neutral response. Some of the questions include things like “Pain and sacrifice are necessary for achieving greatness,” “Death, the supernatural, and the macabre hold a certain allure and beauty,” and more. Once you’ve answered all the questions, the test results will be displayed on a chart on the screen.

To share your results with friends and followers on the social media app, simply screenshot the page to save it to your camera roll, and then add it into a video using the ‘Upload’ feature.

This is not the first time an IDR Labs test has garnered popularity on the platform, after the website’s Winnie the Pooh pathology test went viral last month.

