How to do the smile dating test on TikTok

TikTok users are finding out what their dating personality is using the smile dating test that’s becoming popular on the platform — here’s how to try it for yourself.

There have been a huge number of different quizzes and tests to go viral on TikTok over the years, with users loving to share and compare their results with other users on the platform.

This has included everything from the viral ‘human feeling’ quiz, along with the more recently popular color palette test.

The latest test that users across TikTok are taking is ktestone’s ‘smile dating test.’ The quiz aims to “find out your dating style with a smiley character,” and users have been sharing their results in videos on TikTok so they can discuss them with other people on the platform.

If you want to take the test for yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to take the ‘smile dating’ test on TikTok

To take the ‘smile dating’ test, just do as follows:

Go to the ktestone website to access the test. Click ‘Going to do a test.’ Answer the twelve questions by clicking on the options that you most relate to. Once you’ve answered the questions, you will be taken to a results page that tells you what smile you are, and then given an explanation. If you scroll down, you can also see which smiles you would and wouldn’t be compatible with.

When you’ve received your results, you can screenshot them and upload them in a video to TikTok so you can compare with your friends and followers.

The test is becoming increasingly popular on the app, with some garnering thousands of views and likes for their videos featuring it.