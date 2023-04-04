How to take the personality style test going viral on TikTok

IDRLabs’ personality style test is making the rounds on TikTok right now. Here’s everything you need to know about how to try it for yourself.

There have been a number of different personality tests to go viral on TikTok lately, including anything from the human feeling quiz to the viral Jock, Nerd, Prep, or Goth chart test.

People love taking these to understand themselves better, and although most online quizzes are just for fun, users still enjoy finding out what their results are as well as sharing them on the app.

One of the latest to go viral on TikTok is the ‘personality style test‘ from IDR Labs. This test is a 105-question quiz that gives users a score on each of the 15 known personality types. Here’s how you can take it.

How to take the personality style test on TikTok

The personality style test can be taken on the IDRLabs website. However, be aware that it can take around 15 minutes of your time, as the quiz consists of over 100 questions.

Some of these ask users to respond to statements and say whether they agree or disagree. For example, one statement says: “I don’t feel particularly obliged towards my family, spouse, or romantic partner.”

Once you’re done answering all the questions, the test gives you an insight into how your personality traits align with the associated 15 personality styles.

You can screenshot the results page and add it to a TikTok video in order to share what you got and compare with friends.

