How to do TikTok’s viral CFAK quiz to see if you’re a cowboy, fairy, angel or knight

TikTok users are finding out whether they’re a cowboy, fairy, angel, or knight with a personality test that’s going viral on the app — here’s how to take the CFAK quiz.

TikTok has seen a huge number of personality quizzes take off on the platform over the years, as users are eager to learn more about themselves and share their results with others.

Some of the most popular quizzes to blow up on TikTok in 2023 include the mega-viral ‘What color is your name’ test, and the dark ‘Soldier, poet, or king’ quiz.

The latest one to garner traction on the app is the CFAK quiz, which claims to determine whether you’re a cowboy, fairy, angel, or knight, based on two simple “yes or no” queries.

It was created by psychology buff and TikToker Felecia For The Win to put you in one of the four categories based on your first reaction to specific situations. If you want to try it for yourself, here’s how.

How to take TikTok’s viral CFAK quiz

To find out whether you’re a cowboy, fairy, angel, or knight, all you need to do is visit Felecia’s substack page to take the original test. The CFAK quiz’s questions are as follows:

You just got something new in the mail. What is your initial reaction? Are you the type of person to read the manual before you use it? It’s the middle of the night and someone breaks into your house. What is your initial reaction? Are you the type of person to respond by going to find the intruder?

If you answered yes to both questions, you’re a Knight. If you answered no to both questions, you’re a Fairy. If you answered yes to the first question and no to the second, you’re an Angel. And if you answered no to the first question and yes to the second, you’re a Cowboy.

Felecia developed the test based on general knowledge about human reactions. She says the test falls under the category of pseudo-psychology, and should be approached with a degree of caution.

Some users are already getting thousands of likes and views for sharing their results on TikTok, as the new trend spreads across the app.