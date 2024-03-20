How to take the viral Likeable Person test on TikTok

The Likeable Person test is going viral on TikTok, as users are curious to find out how likeable they are — here’s how to take it for yourself.

The latest personality quiz to take off on TikTok is the Likeable Person test from IDR Labs.

This short quiz assesses your likability by asking questions based on your perception of real-life scenarios. Here’s how to take it.

How to take the Likeable Person test on TikTok

Taking the Likeable Person test is easy, just do the following steps:

Go to the Likeable Person Test on IDR Labs. Scroll down to the first question. Here, you will be able to adjust a slider to show to what extent you agree or disagree with the statement. Once you’ve adjusted the slider, click ‘next’ to go on to the next question. There are 35 questions in total. After you’ve answered all the questions, your likeable percentage will automatically appear on your screen. You will also be presented with a graph illustrating each trait that stands out in you and the ones that make you less desirable.

You can screenshot your results page and upload the image into a video to share it with your friends and followers on TikTok.

TikTok has seen countless popular quizzes blow up on the app over the years, prompting hundreds of thousands of users to participate and share their results with viewers in viral videos.

Throughout 2024, numerous other personality quizzes that claim to tell participants something about themselves have gone viral on the app, including the personality style test, and the mental age quiz.

