How to do the viral ‘standards test’ on TikTok

The latest TikTok trend sees users take a ‘dating standards test’ to determine how many eligible matches are available for them. Here’s how to do it.

TikTok is constantly seeing new trends emerge, including popular quizzes and tests that attract thousands of people eager to share their results with their followers.

One that’s currently blowing up on the app is the ‘standards test,’ which is a dating calculator that shows you “what percent of men/women in the United States meet your standards.” The tool allows participants to select 14 traits they desire in a partner, including gender, age, height, salary, and more.

Some users have found that their chances of finding their ideal partner are extremely slim due to being too picky, prompting them to refer to the matchmaking service as the ‘delusion calculator.’

How to take the ‘standards test’ on TikTok

To do the standards test, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Male/Female Standards Calculator on Keeper’s website. Select 14 traits you want in a partner. This includes gender, age, height, minimum income, ethnicity, religion, hair color, and more. Click ‘Let’s Find Out’ once you’ve chosen your preferences. The calculator will now reveal the percentage of partners in the US who meet your standards. To share your results with TikTok, just screenshot the page and upload the image into a new video on the app.

Remember, the more picky you are with your preferences, the fewer eligible matches you’ll find who meet your standards.

It’s also worth noting that the calculator is not completely accurate. The website states: “While the Standards Calculator provides a percentage reasonably close to reality, it may not be 100% accurate. The tool is applicable only to the US population.”

This is just the latest test to take off on TikTok, after the Likeable Person quiz went viral with users curious to find out how likable they are.