How to take TikTok’s viral ‘12 questions’ relationship test

TikTok users are going viral with their results from the ‘12 questions’ relationship quiz — here’s everything you need to know about it.

For many years now, social media app TikTok has been a breeding ground for viral trends that captivate and engage millions of users across the globe.

One of the most popular trends revolve around personality and relationship quizzes, that claim to give you an insight into certain things around your character and love life. This has included everything from the viral smile dating test to the ‘love character’ quiz.

The latest test that users across TikTok are taking is the ’12 questions’ quiz, which involves asking your significant other some serious questions through text messages. The goal is to see just how much your partner knows you, and how strong your relationship is.

How to take the ’12 questions’ relationship’ quiz on TikTok

To take this relationship test, just ask your lover the following 12 questions from the trend:

If someone asks you what I am to you, what do you say? What are the three things you love about me? What makes me different from others you have dated/ talked to in the past? What do you dislike about me? What is your favorite thing about me? What was your first impression of me? What are three things I say a lot? What is one thing you hope for our future? If we were together right now, what would we be doing? What would you be doing right now if we never met? How was your life before we got together? Will I forever hold a special place in your heart?

The hashtag “12questions” has amassed over 47.4 million views so far, as thousands of TikTokers are sharing screenshots of their significant other’s reactions and responses.

While most participants are in current relationships, some users have been asking these questions to their exes to get better insights into their thoughts and feelings.