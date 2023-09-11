How to get the AI Pixar Character filter on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by trying out the AI Pixar Character filter that transforms you into an adorable Pixar-style cartoon character. Here’s how to get it.

Short-form video TikTok has been instrumental in setting trends and introducing exciting new features that allow users to express themselves in fun and creative ways.

One of the latest trends to go viral on the platform is the AI Pixar Character filter, which magically transforms you into a Pixar or Disney character.

Article continues after ad

The effect applies a skin-smoothing effect, vibrant colors, and signature Pixar-style facial features to your photos. The end result is a cool character that could very well be the protagonist of the next animated blockbuster.

Article continues after ad

It has become incredibly popular among TikTokers and influencers who are eager to see their cartoon selves. So, how do you get this filter? Here’s everything to know.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to use the AI Pixar Character filter on TikTok

In order to use this filter, you will first need to make sure you have the free CapCut app downloaded onto your device. Then, do as follows:

Article continues after ad

Open TikTok. Find a video featuring the ‘Me as Pixar Character’ trend. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads ‘CapCut – Try this template.’ Tap ‘Use template in CapCut.’ After you have switched to CapCut, click ‘Use template’ on the filter. Select the photo you want to use, then tap ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

Users are absolutely loving this trend, with countless people using this filter going viral throughout September, garnering thousands of likes and views. Some have even tried the effect on their pets, cars, houses, and home objects.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the ‘girl dinner’ filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok