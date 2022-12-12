Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Tagging other accounts in your Instagram posts can be a useful tool for a variety of different reasons. Here’s how to tag someone in a post on Instagram.

Even alongside the rise of TikTok, Instagram is still one of the most used social media platforms out there, with millions of users sharing aspects of their lives with friends, followers, and fans.

While scrolling through your feed on the app, you will have no doubt seen the people icon on the bottom left corner of an image, and tapped it to reveal one or more pop-ups that link you to other accounts.

Some people use this to tag other people who are in the image, so that it will be accessible through their own profile. Others might use it to tag brands or businesses that have created products used in the post, whether that is part of sponsored content, or just to let their followers know where certain items are from.

If you want to tag people in a post on Instagram, here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Instagram is a popular place to share content with your followers.

How to tag someone in an Instagram post

To tag someone in a timeline post on Instagram, just do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click on the plus icon in the top right corner. Select and image from your camera roll, then press ‘Next.’ Edit the image to your liking, then press ‘Next’ again. Near the top of the page, click ‘Tag people.’ Tap the place in the photo you want to add a tag to. In the search bar, type the username of the account you want to tag, and tap on their name. Press and drag the tag on the image to move it, and tap it if you want to remove it. Tap the photo again to add additional tags.

Once you’ve added your tags you can share the post as normal.

