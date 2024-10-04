What does “shared with you” mean on TikTok? Mysterous tag leaves users confused

TikTok users are growing increasingly confused about the “shared with you” tag appearing on suggested accounts, especially when they’ve never heard of or interacted with the person.

If you open a TikTok link that someone has sent you, you might have seen their username pop up at the top of the screen, telling you they’re the one who sent you the video.

However, TIkTok users have now discovered a new message that is confusing them. The “shared with you” tag is showing up on random suggested accounts, implying that users have something in common with that person.

The message has left users having to try to figure out what it means, with several different meanings having been discussed.

What does “shared with you” mean on TikTok?

While TikTok hasn’t provided a clear explanation for the “shared with you” tag, it’s believed that it relates to interactions with links or content.

For example, if you sent a TikTok to your ex and later broke up, TikTok isn’t concerned with your personal business but is aware of past interactions on the platform. Because of this, TikTok could recommend their account and attach the “shared with you” tag.

It could also mean that the person in question is associated with someone you know or follow, with TikTok trying to connect people with shared interests.

“I saw it on an account I have never followed and they have never followed me either, we have never interacted,” one person commented under a TikTok seeking answers.