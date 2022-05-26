How to tag someone in an Instagram story

If you’ve uploaded a picture to your Instagram story of you and your friends, and you want to keep them in the loop, you are able to tag them using an in-built feature. Here’s how to do so.

Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms out there, with millions of users regularly uploading and reacting to pictures, videos, and more, via the app.

People are able to upload pictures and videos as standard posts, but they can also do the same thing using the popular stories features.

Stories are posts that disappear 24 hours after initially being published, and can be a great way to share snaps or updates that you don’t want to share as a proper post on your account.

You may have seen people tagging other accounts when they post on their story, whether that’s to identify who exactly is in the picture, or to get someone’s attention. Here’s how to do the same.

How to mention someone in an Instagram story

Tagging someone in your story is a super simple process — all you need to know is the names of the Instagram users you want to tag.

To mention someone in your story, simply do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click on ‘Your story.’ Upload an image. At the top of the screen, click the stickers button. From the options, click the ‘Mention’ sticker. Start typing the name or username of the person you want to tag. Click on their profile picture to select them. Adjust the position or size of the sticker by pinching and dragging it. To add more tags, simply repeat the above steps.

Tagging someone is a good way to keep your friends and followers in the loop about who’s appearing in your pictures.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

