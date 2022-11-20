Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

If you want to bookmark a Reels audio on Instagram so you can easily use it later on, doing so is easy. Here’s everything you need to know about saving an audio on Instagram.

Instagram continues to be a massive part of people’s daily social media routine, allowing them to upload images and videos to share with friends and followers.

Reels is one of the platform’s most popular features, adopting a similar format to TikTok with its vertical scroll video format.

Like TikTok, Reels on Instagram have audios, some of which are popular songs, and some are original audio from videos people have uploaded to the app.

If you want to use audio you’ve seen on the app in a Reel of your own, bookmarking it for later is easy — here’s how.

How to save an audio on Instagram

Saving an audio from a Reel on Instagram is an easy process and only takes a few steps. Simply follow these instructions:

Open Instagram. Find the Reel you want to save the audio from. Click on the name of the audio at the bottom of the screen. Near the top of the page, click the bar that says ‘Save Audio.’

If you want to find the audios you’ve saved, do as follows.

Go to your profile page. Click on the three lines in the top right. Tap ‘Saved.’ Click on the Audio folder, and select the one you want to use. Tap ‘Use audio.’

