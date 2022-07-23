How to disconnect Facebook from Instagram

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts can be important when trying to keep your social media accounts separate — here’s how to do it.

Instagram continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with users constantly sharing new posts, and interacting with other users’ content on the app.

Users are given the option to link their Instagram account with their Facebook account which makes it easy to cross-post, and connect with your Facebook friends on Insta.

However, you may at some point change your mind about having the two accounts connected, whether that’s because you just want to keep your social media accounts separate in general, or because you’ve stopped being active on Facebook.

Fortunately, unlinking the two platforms is pretty easy, and can be done from within the Instagram app.

Unsplash: Claudio Schwarz Instagram is still a popular place to go to connect with friends and followers.

How to unlink Instagram and Facebook

To unlink your Facebook account from your Instagram account, you’ll need to have the Instagram app downloaded, and be logged in. Then, follow these steps:

Open Instagram. Go to your profile, then click the three lines in the top right corner. Tap ‘Settings,’ then scroll to ‘Account.’ Go to ‘Sharing to other apps.’ Click Facebook, then select ‘Unlink Account.’ Tap ‘Yes, I’m sure’ to confirm when prompted.

This should then unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can also use the above method to unlink other social media accounts from Instagram.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

