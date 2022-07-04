EntertainmentEntertainment

How to mute people on Instagram

. 1 day ago
instagram
Person using phone next to Instagram logo
Unsplash: Nathana Rebouças

If you want to stop seeing posts from a certain account on your Instagram feed, you have the option to mute them. Here’s how to mute people on Instagram.

Video and image-sharing app Instagram continues to be one of the main social media platforms people use, and with the option to post a range of different things from regular pictures to stories and reels, there’s never a shortage of content to look at.

Some use the platform as a way to connect with friends, whereas others use it for business purposes — but regardless of what you’re using Instagram for, you’ll probably end up following plenty of other accounts.

If you want to stop seeing someone’s content, the easiest way to do that is by simply unfollowing or blocking them. However, sometimes you may not want to unfollow someone completely, and just want to stop seeing their posts pop up on your feed for whatever reason.

Fortunately, muting people is a good alternative.

Instagram logo on phone
Unsplash: Brett Jordan
There are millions of accounts you can follow on Instagram.

How to mute people on Instagram

There are multiple ways you can mute people on Instagram, and both methods are pretty simple.

To mute someone from their profile, simply follow these instructions:

  1. Open Instagram.
  2. Click on the search tab, and type in the name of the person you want to mute. Then, click on their account.
  3. Beneath their bio, tap ‘Following.’
  4. Click on ‘Mute,’ and then choose to mute their posts or stories.

To mute someone via messages, do as follows:

  1. Open Instagram.
  2. Go to the messages tab in the top right.
  3. Tap the chat of the person you want to mute.
  4. Click on their name at the top of the chat.
  5. Use the slider next to both ‘Mute messages’ and ‘Mute call notifications.’

