How to add music to Instagram posts & stories

Using music in your Instagram posts and stories can be a great way to liven up your content or add something different to your latest upload. Here are the best ways to add music to your IG.

Despite Instagram pivoting to focus on video content like Reels, there is still a huge active userbase that is using the app primarily to upload stories and regular grid posts.

In particular, many enjoy using music or other audio in tandem with their posts in order to add a certain effect or set the mood, whether that’s for a still image or a video.

Uploading music to your stories is relatively simple, however, adding a song to the background of a standard Instagram post is a slightly longer process. Here’s how to do both.

How to add music to your Instagram Story

Adding music to your Instagram Story is simple, and only requires the use of features available within the stories tab.

Launch Instagram. Click on the ‘Your story’ icon. Take a picture, or tap the gallery button to upload something from your camera roll. Click on the ‘Music’ tab from the top bar of icons. Tap the song you want to use, and adjust the slider to pick which part of the song you want playing. Click ‘Done.’

How to add music to an Instagram post

In order to include music as part of a standard grid post on Instagram, you will need to use a third-party app to do so. There are plenty of options to choose from across multiple app stores, with ‘Tempo’ being one example. Here’s how to use it.

Download and launch ‘Tempo.’ Follow the on-screen prompts, then select ‘New project.’ Select the video you want from your gallery, then tap next. Edit your project title and aspect ratio. Tap music, and select from a list of stock tracks, your music library, or imported music. Then, select the download icon, and press ‘Save’ to save it to your camera roll. Open Instagram, then tap the upload icon at the top of the screen. Select the video you just made from your gallery, then ‘next.’ Edit your video to your liking, then upload as you normally would.

With Instagram adding new features all the time, it’s not clear whether they’ll make it easier to integrate music into posts in the future, but for now, the above method is allowing people to use music as a way of making their uploads more interesting.