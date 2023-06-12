How to get the viral ‘celebrity lookalike’ filter on TikTok

TikTok users are finding out who their celebrity lookalikes are with a popular filter that’s going viral on the app — here’s how to try it out for yourself.

TikTok has emerged as a hub for creative content, with numerous filters and effects that allow users to add a dash of fun and innovation to their videos

These effects often prompt viral trends and challenges, which take over the platform and get thousands of people to participate.

One filter that has taken the TikTok app by storm is the ‘top 3 celebrity lookalikes’ filter, which claims to scan your face and reveal the top three celebrity faces that you resemble the most. But naturally, it isn’t always accurate, leading to some hilarious results.

If you want to know which famous people you may share features with, here’s how you can try the filter out for yourself.

How to use the ‘celebrity lookalike’ filter on TikTok

You are able to access this filter from within the TikTok app — just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Press the magnifying glass in the top right corner. Search for ‘Top 3 celeb lookalikes.’ Click the first video you see using the filter. Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Press record, and hold the camera up to your face while you wait for the effect to decide your top three celebrity lookalikes.

Users have been garnering millions of likes and views with their videos using this filter, so if you upload your results when you’re done filming, you may be in with a chance of going viral.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

