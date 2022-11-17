How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTokers are loving the viral Trickster voice effect, which some are dubbing the ‘SpongeBob filter’ — here’s how to try this popular effect out for yourself.

Short-form video platform TikTok is known for having a huge range of different filters and effects that users can apply to their videos, ranging from makeup filters to minigames.

In October, the app added a number of different voice filters that can make people sound as though they are speaking with a different voice. People have been experimenting with these voice effects on anything from videos of themselves, to songs, and popular scenes from movies.

One new filter is being dubbed by many as the ‘SpongeBob voice,’ which makes any voice sound as though the popular cartoon character is speaking. The filter is actually called the ‘Trickster’ filter, and isn’t directly affiliated with SpongeBob in any way, but many users think it sounds just like the character.

If you want to try this viral voice effect out for yourself, here’s how.

How to use the SpongeBob voice on TikTok

Before searching for this effect, it’s worth noting that so far not every user on TikTok has access to all the voice filters. Make sure your app is up to date before checking, but if you can’t find this particular filter, you may have to wait until TikTok rolls it out to more countries and devices.

To find the effect, just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Press the plus button to open the camera. Record a video using the pink button, or select a clip from the ‘Upload’ section. Press the three dots on the right side of the screen, then go to ‘Audio editing.’ Scroll along the voice filters, and select ‘Trickster’ if it’s available. Tap ‘Save.’

