How to get the viral red hair filter on TikTok

TikTokers are loving the viral ‘red hair’ filter which gives you red locks and freckles — here’s everything to know about how to try it out yourself.

TikTok has changed the face of digital entertainment, as it continues to introduce new features, trends, and filters that capture the imagination of millions across the globe.

One of the latest trend to take the platform by storm is a new realistic ‘red hair’ filter, which gives users red locks, sun-kissed freckles, flattering long lashes, and the perfect lip shade.

Over 6 million videos have been uploaded using this effect so far, as many TikTokers claim it complements everyone, regardless of their facial features or skin tone.

So, if you’re keen to join the millions who’ve transformed their looks with this filter, or if you’re simply curious to see how you’d look with red hair, here’s how to do it.

How to use TikTok’s viral red hair filter

The viral red hair filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Press the plus button at the bottom to open the camera. Click on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left. Search for ‘gingerhair&fr by lerrie.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Hold your phone so your face is on camera, and the effect should apply automatically.

This is just the latest hair effect to captivate millions of users, after FaceApp’s hyper-realistic long hair filter blew up on the platform earlier this year.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

