TikTokers are going viral with their videos trying out the popular ‘fake smile’ filter that’s continuing to garner popularity on the app. Here’s how to try the filter out for yourself.

Short-form video platform TikTok has been rapidly gaining popularity over the past few years, and new users are continuing to make accounts on the app to stay in the loop with the latest trends and memes taking over the internet.

In particular, many of the platform’s most viral trends are inspired by the host of filters and effects that are available on the app, with new ones being added on a constant basis.

One filter that’s proven to be popular over the last few months is the ‘fake smile’ filter. This effect shows a split screen, with one half of the screen as your regular face, and the other half of the screen the same video, except with the slightly disconcerting smile filter applied.

The filter is designed to look like a regular mouth, but many users have gone viral after being less than impressed with the results of the fake smile.

If you want to see how you look with this viral filter, doing so is easy.

How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok

The fake smile effect is fortunately available from the TikTok app, so it should be easy to use, however, if you’re struggling to find the effect, there’s a chance it may not yet be available in your country or on your device.

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button at the bottom of the screen. In the bottom left corner, tap on ‘Effects.’ Click on the magnifying glass, and search for ‘fake smile.’ Tap on the camera button next to the filter of the same name. Hold your phone so your face is on camera, and the filter should apply automatically.

This filter is seeing another increase in popularity, so now would be the perfect time to try it out, and upload your results to TikTok.