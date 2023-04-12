How to get the viral Long Hair filter on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by trying out a realistic long hair filter and sharing their epic results on the app. Here’s how to try out the popular effect for yourself.

Over the years, there has been a huge number of different filters and effects that have gone viral on TikTok, some of which aren’t even available on the platform.

FaceApp’s old age filter recently garnered traction on the short-form video app, with thousands of creators sharing their results, revealing how they’d look as a grandma or grandad.

Now, users are going gaga over the Long Hair filter, which does exactly as it promises. Here’s where to find the popular TikTok Long Hair filter and how to use it.

Where to get the TikTok Long Hair filter

The filter that men are using to see themselves with long hair is only available on FaceApp, which also offers many other effects that transform your appearance.

You will need to download the free app from App Store or Google Play and upload a photo of yourself. Once you’ve done that, simply follow these steps to access the filter:

Open FaceApp. Scroll through the hairstyles at the bottom and click “Long 2.” Save the photo to your camera roll.

You can then create a video with the filter using CapCut, another TikTok-linked app.

How to make a video with CapCut

Once you’ve downloaded CapCut from the App Store or Google Play, create a free account, and head back to TikTok. Then, follow these steps:

Type “Long Hair Filter” in the TikTok search bar and find someone who has used the effect. Click on “CapCut – Try this template” above their username. Tap “Use Template in CapCut.”

After that, you’ll be redirected to the app and taken to the effect. You should then be able to save your video and upload it to TikTok.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

