How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter

TikTok users are loving the viral Instant Film filter which lets them take a series of pictures in a Polaroid style — here’s how to try this popular filter out for yourself.

Many of TikTok’s most viral trends end up forming thanks to the huge array of different filters and effects that are available on the platform. There are new ones being added every day, so new trends are constantly being generated and going viral across the app.

One effect that has been taking over the app, particularly throughout July and August, is the Instant Film filter. This lets users take a series of images in a ‘photobooth’ style setup, after which the app turns your snaps into Polaroid pictures.

Users have been loving this filter, as it creates the perfect aesthetic selfies that you can take either on your own or with your friends. Some videos using the effect have garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

Where to get the TikTok Polaroid filter

While there are a few different Polaroid-style filters and effects that have gained traction on TikTok, the one people are using in this particular trend is named ‘Instant Film.’

You can easily access the filter fromm within the app by simply doing the following:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, click on the ‘Effects’ section. Tap on the magnifying glass, and type in ‘Instant Film.’ You may have to scroll down to find the filter of the same name, which has two polaroid pictures with silhouettes in the thumbnail. Tap on the filter to select it, then tap on the screen again to get out of the menu. Press the record button and pose for the pictures. The effect will take them automatically.

This filter is continuing to pick up more attention as it spreads to For You Pages across the world, so now’s the perfect time to try it out.