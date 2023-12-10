How to use the viral Face Shape filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving a viral Face Shape filter, which shows you what hairstyle suits you best. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use the effect.

The short-form video app TikTok has become a hub for creative and entertaining filters, with various effects available to try out every day.

One of the latest to take off on the platform is the Face Shape filter, which was created by a male hair and grooming company called Forte Series. The effect is designed specifically for men, helping them determine the most flattering hairstyle based on their face shape.

Using your device’s camera, you need to fit your face into six predefined shapes and decide which one is most accurate. The options are circle, diamond, oblong, rectangle, triangle, and oval.

After finding the most accurate face shape, the filter then tells you whether straight, wavy, or curly hair would be most suitable for you and recommends three different hairstyles for you to choose from.

How to get the Face Shape filter on TikTok

The viral Face Shape filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘effects.’ Press on the magnifying glass. Search ‘Face Shape Guide.’ Scroll through the results until you find the filter of the same name. Click the camera button next to the effect, and move your face so it fits in the template.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

