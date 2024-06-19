The viral ‘piercings’ filter has taken TikTok by storm, as many users are trying it out to see which facial piercing suits them best.

Social media app TikTok is brimmed with filters and effects that often turn into viral trends, taking over users’ For You Pages. One of the latest to pop off is the realistic ‘Piercings’ filter.

This effect allows you to see how you would look with different types of facial piercings, without the commitment or pain of the real thing. It includes a range of piercing options such as a septum, snake bites, nose bridge, eyebrow, and more.

Over 716,000 posts have been made featuring this filter so far, with TikTokers using it to experiment with various virtual piercings, while asking their viewers for opinions on which one suits them best.

How to get the viral Piercings filter on TikTok

If you want to get the viral ‘Piercings’ filter on TikTok and start experimenting with your virtual piercings, follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘Piercings.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. This will open your camera with the filter activated, allowing you to see how you look with various facial piercings in real-time. Tap on the screen to switch between different piercing styles.

You can also apply the filter through another video. To do this, just search ‘Piercings filter’ by clicking the magnifying glass on your For You Page, and select a video using the effect.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our filter guides including how to get the pride makeup effect and how to get the viral ‘celebrity birthday twin’ filter on TikTok.