How to do TikTok’s viral AI-generated wallpaper trend

TikTok users a loving a new trend that sees them turning their favorite images into stunning AI-generated art wallpapers using the app Dream by Wombo — here’s how to make your own wallpaper.

Many of TikTok’s most popular trends over the past couple of years have had users getting creative with different editing techniques or platforms to produce fun visual effects that regularly turn into viral trends on the app.

In particular, many trends have seen people finding unique ways to create lockscreen wallpapers for their phone, such as the planet wallpaper trend from January 2022.

For the most recent lockscreen trend, people have been using an app to turn their favorite images of themselves, friends, celebrities, or characters into stunning AI-generated art wallpapers, and the results so far have been amazing.

The app, Dream by Wombo, turns regular images into beautiful pieces of abstract art, which is proving to be a subtle way to incorporate a whole range of different things into your wallpaper.

If you want to make one of these images for yourself, here’s how.

How to get viral TikTok art wallpapers

If you want to participate in this trend, you’ll first need to download the app Dream by Wombo to your device.

Once you’ve done that, simply do as follows:

Open Dream by Wombo. Click ‘Try it out.’ Type in a prompt, and choose an art style. Input an image to use, and adjust the influence. Tap ‘Create.’ Press the button in the top right corner to select how you want to save the image.

After you’ve done this, you can start using the image as your phone wallpaper or lockscreen, or upload it to TikTok to see if people can guess what the image originally was.

If you want to find out more about which trends and challenges you can do on TikTok, you can check out our guides here:

