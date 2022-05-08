How to get the viral sad filter on TikTok

TikTokers are using a popular Snapchat filter that makes it look like the user is crying to prank their friends, with several videos using it going viral on TikTok. Here’s everything you need to know.

There are hundreds of wildly popular filters on TikTok, from the green screen effect to a variety of different makeup looks, and often these filters go on to form the basis of entire trends.

In January 2022, the ‘just hay fever’ trend went viral when people started using a sound from a popular TV show combined with the app’s ‘crying eyes’ effect.

Now, there’s a new crying filter that’s doing the rounds on the app, which makes the user look as though they’re particularly upset, and the results can actually be bizarrely realistic.

People are using it to prank their friends and family by filming them without informing them that they’ve got a filter on, and some of the results have been hilarious, even garnering millions of views.

So, how do you get this trending effect?

How to get Snapchat sad filter on TikTok

While many effects on TikTok come from the app itself, some viral filters are sourced from other platforms. That’s the case for the sad filter, which is originally from Snapchat.

To get it, just follow these instructions:

Open Snapchat. Press the smiley face next to the record button to open filters. Tap ‘Explore.’ In the search bar, type ‘Crying.’ Select the filter called ‘Crying’ (the one that’s going on viral on TikTok appears to have been uploaded by Snapchat.) Use the record button to film your video, and then press the save button to download it to your camera roll. Open TikTok, and upload the video from your camera roll.

The process of getting the filter isn’t too tricky, and there’s definitely a lot of fun you can have with it as part of this viral trend.

If you want to find out more about which challenges you can do on TikTok, you can check out our guides here:

