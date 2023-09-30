How to get the viral Shrek AI filter on TikTok

The Shrek AI filter is one of the latest TikTok trends to go viral on the platform, as it allows users to turn themselves into the green ogre. If you’d like to try it for yourself, here’s how to do it.

TikTok boasts a huge range of filters and effects that often go on to spark viral trends, and it continually introduces fresh additions at a rapid pace.

One of the latest effects that has taken the platform by storm is the AI Shrek filter, which allows you to transform yourself into a green ogre and embody the iconic DreamWorks character.

Using AI technology, the filter does more than a simple color overlay. It reshapes facial features, giving users the hallmark large head, exaggerated nose, and pointy ears that Shrek himself is known for.

Many have coupled the filter with famous lines from the movies, or with music tracks that remind us of Shrek’s adventures, leading to a plethora of entertaining videos.

How to use the AI Shrek filter on TikTok

The AI Shrek filter is available right from the TikTok app, so if you want to get in on the fun and unleash your inner ogre, here’s how:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button at the bottom to open the camera. Press on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left. Tap the magnifying glass icon and search ‘AI Shrek.’ Click on the camera button next to the filter of the same name. Press record, hold the camera up to your face, and wait for the filter to work its magic.

This is not the first time a Shrek-inspired filter has gone viral on TikTok, after the hilarious Shrek In The Sky effect popped off on the app last year.

