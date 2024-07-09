How to get the viral outfit generator filter on TikTok

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might have come across videos of people trying out a viral outfit generator filter.

The viral 2024 ‘outfit generator’ filter on TikTok has taken the app by storm, as it allows users to randomly generate a complete outfit by simply tapping their screen.

It includes options for a top or dress, bottoms, a jacket (or no jacket), shoes, earrings, a necklace, and an accessory such as a bag, headphones, or sunglasses.

So far, more than 892,000 posts have used this effect, with some TikTok users actually dressing up in the stylish and chic outfits generated by it.

How to get the ‘outfit generator’ TikTok filter

While there are several outfit generator filters on TikTok, the most popular one since April 2024 and still trending on the app is called Your Random Outfit v2. Here’s how to get it:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Your Random Outfit v2.’ Select the filter of the same name. Tap the screen to begin generating random outfits. Each tap will cycle through different clothing items, accessories, and combinations.

You can also apply the filter through another video. To do this, just search for ‘your random outfit v2 filter’ by clicking the magnifying glass on your For You Page, and select a video using the effect.

TikTok users are absolutely loving this viral outfit generator filter, with many racking up thousands of likes and views on their videos.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our other guides, including how to get the Bridgerton filter on TikTok and how to get the viral 1930s AI effect on TikTok.