The Shrek In The Sky filter is one of the latest TikTok trends taking the internet by storm. If you’d like to use it in your own videos, we’ve got you covered right here with a simple guide.

TikTok filters are all the rage these days. In 2021, we created a list of the ten best viral filters within that year. Many more have popped up since then, including the anime filter, bangs filter, slow zoom filter, and more.

A hilarious new one called the Shrek In The Sky filter just burst onto the scene. It was created by popular TikTok filter creator Maxim Kuzlin.

Advertisement

If you want to use it yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Shrek In The Sky filter on TikTok

If you want to use the Shrek in the Sky filter on TikTok, you’ll need to find it on another video within the application and apply it to your video.

Read More: Couple goes viral on TikTok for incredible house transformation

This is a simple process to do, and to make things even easier for you, we’ve broken it down into a step-by-step guide:

Open TikTok Go to the Search Bar and type ‘Shrek In The Sky’ Click on the first video you see Click on the Effect Click on the ‘Try this effect’ prompt at the bottom Record your video with the effect Upload the video on TikTok

And that’s all there is to it! The Shrek In The Sky filter is straightforward to use, and it’s the perfect way to add a hilarious twist to your videos.

Advertisement

If you’re lucky, it might even help them go viral like countless others.

New filters are popping up all the time, and when they do, you can find similar guides on how to do them right here at Dexerto. Some are more complicated than others., but we’ll break them down in the simplest way.