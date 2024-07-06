How to do the viral album cover trend on TikTok

The ‘anything can be an album cover’ trend is taking over TikTok, as people are using a filter to turn their photos into album covers.

This challenge sees TikTokers selecting random videos or photos and applying a specific filter that transforms them into a stylized album cover. It even adds a ‘Parental Advisory’ sticker, mimicking the look of explicit content warnings often seen on music albums.

The effect also makes it appear like you’re listening to the album on a music app, complete with play buttons and progress bars. Most of these videos are set to the track ‘redrum’ by 21 Savage.

How to get the album cover filter on TikTok

To participate in this trend, you will first need to make sure you have the free CapCut app downloaded onto your device. Then, simply follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Tap the magnifying glass in the top right. Type ‘Album cover trend‘ in the search bar. Find a video that has used the viral filter. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads “CapCut – Try this template.” Press ‘Use template in CapCut.’ Select the photo or video you want to use, then tap ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

Over 2.6 million people have used this filter so far, with videos featuring this trend amassing thousands of likes and views.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our other guides, including how to get the Bridgerton filter on TikTok and how to get the viral 1930s AI effect on TikTok.