How to get the AI hair color filter on TikTok

TikTokers are loving a viral AI hair color filter that magically changes your hair to a color it thinks suits you most — if you want to try it for yourself, here’s how to do it

TikTok remains a frontrunner in the ever-evolving world of social media, as it constantly introduces new trends and filters that catch the imagination of millions.

One of the latest filters to blow up on the app is the ‘AI hair color’ effect, which detects your features and recommends the hair color it deems most suitable for you.

Article continues after ad

Over 1.6 million videos have already been created using this popular effect, with many users praising it for being accurate. Trusting the artificial intelligence’s judgment, some TikTokers have even gone on to dye their hair the shade the filter chose.

Article continues after ad

If you’re curious to see what hair color the AI suggests for you, or you’re simply looking to hop onto this viral trend, here’s how to do it.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to get TikTok’s AI hair color filter

The AI hair color filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Open TikTok. Press the plus button at the bottom to open the camera. Click on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left. Search for ‘Hair Dye Split.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Hold your phone so your face is on camera. The effect will now change your hair color to what it thinks suits you best.

Experience the magic for yourself, and who knows? You might just discover your next favorite hair shade.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok | How to get the Lego AI filter on TikTok | How to get the Dog Vision filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter

Article continues after ad