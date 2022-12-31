How to do TikTok’s ‘future baby’ filter trend

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTokers are finding out what their babies could like like in the future with a popular CapCut filter that’s going viral on the app — here’s how to try it out for yourself.

Filters and effects regularly spark new trends on TikTok, generating millions of views, and getting countless users to try them out in new videos.

Some of the most popular filter that are popular on TikTok actually come from CapCut, which is a video editing platform owned by Bytedance, the same company that runs TikTok.

One effect from the app shows users what their future child might look like, and people have been going viral with videos revealing their results.

You can use the filter alone or with a partner, and the results can range from adorable to hilarious. If you want to try the filter out for yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to do the ‘What will my future baby look like’ trend

In order to do this trend, you will first need to make sure you have the CapCut app downloaded onto your device. Then, do as follows.

Open TikTok. Find a video featuring the ‘future baby’ trend. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads “CapCut | Try this template.” Tap ‘Use template in CapCut.’ After you have switched to CapCut, click ‘Use template’ on the filter. Select the photo you want to use, then tap ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

