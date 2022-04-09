How to use TikTok’s viral Rotoscope filter

TikTokers are using the new ‘Rotoscope’ filter to turn their dances into colorful silhouettes — here’s how to find the filter and participate in the viral trend.

Many of TikTok’s most viral trends are based on filters and effects that are uploaded either by the company themselves or creators on the platform.

Some of them take the form of minigames or challenges, whereas others can be cool visual effects or makeup filters that help jazz up a regular video.

A new viral filter that’s sweeping the platform and getting thousands to join in with the accompanying trend is the colorful ‘Rotoscope’ filter.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The effect turns users into a colorful flashing silhouette with just a nod of the head, and people have been pairing the filter with a remix of the popular song ‘Gypsy In My Mind’ to produce fun videos that are garnering millions of views.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

How to use the Rotoscope filter on TikTok

TikTok’s Rotoscope is actually pretty easy to use, although there have been some users who didn’t quite get how it worked at first. The effect may not be available in every country just yet, so if it’s not available on your device, you may just have to wait a bit longer before you’re able to try it out.

Advertisement

Here’s how to use it:

Open TikTok. Tap on the ‘Discover’ tab. Go to the search bar and type in ‘Rotoscope’ before hitting enter. In the search results, click on the pink record button next to the ‘Rotoscope’ filter. Point the phone screen at your face, and nod your head to activate the filter. Tap the screen to change the type of face you’re using.

People have been garnering millions of likes and views with their videos using this filter, so if you upload your results when you’re done filming, you may be in with a chance of going viral.