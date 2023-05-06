How to do the Wedding Dress filter on TikTok

The Wedding Dress filter has taken TikTok by storm, as everyone using it is turning themselves into a bride. Here’s how to try out the popular effect for yourself.

TikTok is known for its various filters and effects, that often go on to spark viral trends on the platform, and there are new ones being added on a near-constant basis.

One filter that has gained a lot of attention recently is the Wedding Dress filter, which allows you to see yourself as a bride in a full wedding dress, veil and accessories.

It uses realistic AI technology to put your face onto a clip of a woman at her wedding, and TikTokers are going viral doing a before and after effect that shows them now and as a bride walking down the aisle. If you want to try this filter out for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

How to use the Wedding Dress filter on TikTok

Like many viral filters, the Wedding Dress filter isn’t actually on TikTok. It’s on an app called FacePlay that you’ll need to download from the App Store.

Once you’ve installed it, simply follow these steps:

Open FacePlay. Press ‘Get Started,’ ‘Generate’ and ‘Continue.’ The app will now ask you to pay for a subscription, but you can tap the cross in the top left-hand corner if you don’t want to do that. Select the ‘Wedding Dress’ tab at the top and find a template you like. Click ‘Add a Face’ and upload a photo of yourself. Press ‘Confirm’ and then ‘Start Making.’ Wait for the video to create and then save it to your camera roll.

To do a cool transition video, you’ll need to download another app called CapCut. Once you’ve downloaded it, go back to TikTok and find someone that has the template used for the trend.

Then, click on ‘Use Template,’ follow the steps to create the video, and save it. Now you can upload your clip to TikTok!

