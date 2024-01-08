How to get the viral 1930s AI filter on TikTok

A 1930s AI filter is going viral on TikTok, which generates a realistic image of how you might have looked during that historical period. Here’s how you can get it.

Over the years, social media platform TikTok has become a hub for innovative and captivating filters that turn everyday videos into works of art.

The latest filter to take the app by storm is the 1930s AI effect, which uses artificial intelligence to alter your appearance and transport you back to the early 20th century. It analyzes your features and adjusts them to match the styles and trends of the 1930s.

From the hairstyle and fashion to the type of backdrop that would have been typical of that era, the filter covers it all. It also turns you into black and white, adds the text ‘How I would look like in the 1930s’ and includes a before and after design.

The effect’s ability to create a vintage aesthetic has made it go viral on TikTok, and it’s been used over 600,000 times so far. Here’s how you can try it for yourself.

How to use the 1930s AI filter on TikTok

To take part in the trend, you will first need to make sure you have the free CapCut app downloaded onto your device. Then, just follow these simple steps:

Open TikTok. Tap the magnifying glass in the top right. Type ‘1930s filter‘ in the search bar. Find a video that has used the viral filter. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads “CapCut – Try this template.” Press ‘Use template in CapCut.’ Select the photo you want to use, then tap ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

