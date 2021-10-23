If you’re getting bored of your current TikTok username, or you want to revamp your account and turn it into something completely different, you might want to change your username. Here’s how to do it.

Thanks to TikTok’s ever-increasing popularity, more people are making accounts on the app by the day. This of course means that your favorite username might be taken, and you end up creating something random when you first download the app just so you can start watching videos.

But if you’re getting sick of your current username, you might be wondering if you’re able to alter it, or whether you’ll have to make a new account altogether.

Can you change your TikTok username?

Yes, TikTok fortunately allows you to change your username, although it comes with a few conditions.

According to TikTok’s website, you’re only able to change your username once every 30 days, so whatever you change it to, you’ll be stuck with it for around a month.

Additionally, they state that “usernames can only contain letters, numbers, underscores, and periods.”

However, they add that you can’t put periods at the end of your username.

How to change your username on TikTok

The process of changing your username is remarkably simple, and can all be done from within the app.

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Profile’ tab. Tap ‘Edit profile.’ Click on the ‘Username’ section, and type in your desired new name. Press ‘Save.’

Now you know how to change it, all that’s left to do is decide what exactly you’re going to change your name to.