How to make your profile nickname a blank space on TikTok

Here is how to change your TikTok profile nickname to a blank or invisible name on the social media app.

When it comes to the world of social media, a user name can be just as important as the content you are putting out. And while many people opt for long names or something creative, many are now looking to go for a completely invisible name.

On TikTok, users have found a way to create a completely blank profile nickname using some clever hacks on the keyboard. Meaning that the name that appears in TikTok comments can be made completely invisible.

For those wanting to hide their username or create a TikTok account that has a completely blank name, here is how you are able to do so.

How to make your profile nickname invisible on TikTok

TikTok users can create an invisible nickname in the app

First things first, users need to know how to change your nickname. To do so, simply tap Profile and then Edit Profile and change the nickname in the Name field.

However, know that you can only change your nickname once every seven days. So whatever you pick, you’ll be stuck with it for a week before you can go back in and change it again.

From this screen, you can then edit your nickname to make it blank. There are two ways you can go about this. Either by simply including a space or multiple spaces in your nickname or, if you want to be a bit more creative, you can add some of the invisible characters to it.

These alternative characters can be found via the Unicode character list here.

And there you have it. Everything you need to know about changing your TikTok nickname to make it completely invisible.

