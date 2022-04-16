How to change your username on Instagram

If you’re bored of your current Instagram handle, you may find that you want to switch it up, and fortunately, the process is pretty simple. Here’s how to do it.

Although TikTok has stormed ahead as one of the most popular social media platforms out there right now, Instagram remains a staple in many people’s daily routines. As always, it is a great way for people to keep friends updated on what’s going on in their lives, and for influencers and celebrities to interact with fans.

When anyone signs up to get an account on Instagram, they must come up with a username, which serves as a way for people to find them using the search function.

However, as with any other app, you may get bored of your username over time, or potentially may want to rebrand your account to something entirely different.

Thankfully, Instagram allows you to change your handle quickly and easily.

How to change your Instagram username

The process of changing your username on Instagram is pretty simple, and the hardest part may even just be coming up with a new handle that isn’t already taken.

Once you have an idea of what you want to rename your account, simply do as follows:

Open Instagram. Go to your profile page. Under your bio, tap ‘Edit profile.’ Tap on the ‘Username’ field, and type in your desired username.

Instagram states that, “in most cases, you’ll be able to change your username back to [your original username] for another 14 days.”

You’re also able to change your display name by going through the same steps listed above, but clicking on the ‘Name’ field instead.

If you want to learn more about how to use Instagram you can check out our guides here:

