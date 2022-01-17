How to add and switch between accounts on TikTok

If you want to have multiple different TikTok accounts for different purposes, the app makes it easy for you to switch between them.

A TikTok increases in popularity, everyone is flocking to the platform to join in on the fun and see the internet’s most viral content right when it’s at its height of popularity.

There are so many different types of content on the platform, and countless ways to develop a following, whether that’s through comedy, makeup, cooking, or just about anything else.

But you may find yourself wanting to make and use multiple different accounts from the same device, whether that’s because you want to separate your interests or because you need a separate profile for a business or other venture.

Advertisement

Thankfully, TikTok makes it easy to switch between multiple accounts.

How to make another account on TikTok

When it comes to making multiple accounts, you unfortunately can’t have more than one account attached to your email and phone number on TikTok.

Read More: How to change your username on TikTok

If you want to make a new account in addition to your current one, log out of the app and click on the ‘sign up’ prompt, before creating a new account with a separate email address.

How to add & switch between accounts on TikTok

If you want to add an additional account to your app so you can easily flip between them, doing so is simple.

Launch TikTok. Go to the profile tab of whichever account you are logged into. Click on your name at the top of the page. Tap ‘Add account.’ Log in to your additional account.

From there, you will be able to switch accounts by clicking on the account you want to use from the same drop-down feature.

Advertisement

This feature makes it super easy to manage multiple different profiles, and will save you a lot of time in the long run.