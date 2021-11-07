 How to delete your TikTok account - Dexerto
How to delete your TikTok account

Published: 7/Nov/2021 16:26

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo on a black screen
If you’ve decided you’re done with TikTok for good, or you just want to scrap your old account and start over fresh, deleting your account is a fairly simple process. Here’s how to do it.

Over the past few years, TikTok has seen a huge increase in its number of users, and it only seems to be getting more and more popular by the day.

The app has become home to a whole host of popular personalities, trends, dances, and more, and is a hub for some of the internet’s most viral content.

TikTok logo on a phone
TikTok is one of the most popular mobile apps – and it’s adding even more features to get its content creators noticed.

The busy app has naturally been a huge drawing point for millions of users across the world, some of which have chosen to try and build their own following on the platform.

But if you’ve decided that you want a clean break from the app, or you just want to completely get rid of your current account so you can start over from scratch, deleting your account is the way to go.

How to delete TikTok account

Deleting your account is, fortunately, a fairly simple process.

  1. Launch TikTok.
  2. Tap ‘Profile’ in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  3. Click the three-line icon in the top right.
  4. Tap ‘Manage account’ under ‘Account.’
  5. Select ‘Delete account.’
  6. Follow the in-app instructions.

Following these instructions initially only deactivates your account, as in the 30 days following you are able to log back in and select ‘Reactivate your account,’ to recover it. However, after those 30 days have passed your account will be permanently closed.

After your account has been permanently deleted, if you want to rejoin TikTok you will have to make a new account.

