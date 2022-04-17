Why can’t I change my PFP on TikTok?

Changing your profile picture on TikTok is one of the best ways to customize your profile on the ap, but sometimes users report errors when trying to edit it — here’s everything you need to know.

Profile pictures are one of the first things people see when you leave a comment on a video, or when someone clicks on your profile to check out the rest of your content.

Also known as PFPs, they have become so important that sometimes even entire trends are based on certain pictures, including the Hamster Cult trend, the Lana Del Rey Cult trend, among many others.

You are able to change your profile picture as often as you like, so no need to worry if you’re indecisive about what you want the face of your account to be. However, over the past year in particular, users have been reporting that they are unable to change their picture due to a variety of errors.

For some, although they seem to have successfully changed their picture in their settings, their account will not update to display the new picture.

For others, they receive a message when they attempt to change it reading “profile photo/video updates are not possible at this time. Thanks for your patience!”

It’s not clear exactly why this error message pops up, or why people are occasionally unable to change their picture, but it appears that it could be at least partly to do with a glitch.

How to fix TikTok profile picture issue

Unfortunately, as is the case for many of TikTok’s frequent glitches, there isn’t a sure-fire way to fix this problem and ensure you can change your profile picture.

However, there are a few things you can try to make sure that the issue isn’t on your end.

Check your internet connection — Sometimes your app may not be refreshing properly because of poor internet connection, so double check you have a strong connection and try turning off your VPN if you use one.

— Sometimes your app may not be refreshing properly because of poor internet connection, so double check you have a strong connection and try turning off your VPN if you use one. Delete and re-install the app — Deleting TikTok and downloading it again s a common troubleshooting method for just about any glitch on the app, so giving this a try might help to resolve the issue (Note: If you delete the app, all your saved drafts will be automatically deleted.)

Deleting TikTok and downloading it again s a common troubleshooting method for just about any glitch on the app, so giving this a try might help to resolve the issue (Note: If you delete the app, all your saved drafts will be automatically deleted.) Contact TikTok support — TikTok has a support account on Twitter where you could enquire about the problem if the issue is persisting, and they may be able to advise on what to do next.

If the issue is on TikTok’s end, then it may just be a case of waiting it out to see when the glitch or pause on updating profile pictures is resolved.

