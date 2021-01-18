 How to change your age on TikTok - Dexerto
How to change your age on TikTok

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:21

by Jacob Hale
TikTok new app notification
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

Earlier in January 2021, TikTok changed the privacy rules regarding accounts for those under the age of 16, so if you need to change your age on the app to have a less restricted version of the platform, here’s how.

It’s very common when signing up to literally any website or application to put your age in wrong. Maybe you accidentally put it a year or two away from your actual date of birth or, in TikTok’s case, signups were bugged, preventing users from putting in their actual DOB.

We’ve seen the impact of this on other platforms — for example, Twitter brand accounts for new startup companies being suspended due to being ‘underage’.

So what’s the deal with TikTok, and how can you change your age on the app?

tiktok mobile app shopping mall
Unsplash: Oliver Bergeron
TikTok introduced new age restriction for users under 16 at the start of 2021.

New TikTok age restrictions 2021

There are two ways for you to change your age on TikTok, though they haven’t made it particularly easy: after all, they don’t want users lying about their age, especially if you’re below the allowed age of 13.

On January 13, 2021, TikTok also strengthened their privacy settings by making every account under the age of 16 private by default, which came just months after the mass ban of multiple underaged accounts.

So, here’s what you can do to change your age.

Contact TikTok about age change

Following the aforementioned mass bans, many users who were actually above the allowed age found themselves banned, too, and TikTok addressed this with advice for users looking to make sure they weren’t banned or restricted.

They advised hitting the ‘Report a Problem’ button in-app or, if you don’t have access, emailing [email protected] with proof of age. This has to be a government-certified identification such as a passport, driving licence, birth certificate etc.

Make a new TikTok account

new tiktok account sign up
TikTok
If you have wrongly input your age, you could make a new account

If the above isn’t possible, your best bet is to make a new account. To do so, follow these steps to log out of your current one:

  1. Click the ‘Me’ tab
  2. Tap the 3 dots at the top right
  3. Scroll down and select ‘Log Out’
  4. Then you can follow the sign-up instructions to make a new account.

We have to reiterate that we do not advise doing this if you’re planning on cheating the system and lying about your age. These privacy settings were put in place for a reason, and even if you do lie about your age this will eventually be found out anyway.

If you have legitimate concerns that your age or date of birth is wrong in the app, and if it is hindering your experience, then these tips will help.

Olivia Jade teases YouTube return a year after college admissions scandal

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:20

by Georgina Smith
Influencer Olivia Jade poses for an Instagram photo
Instagram: oliviajade

YouTuber Olivia Jade has revealed she will be making a return to vlogging after a year of not uploading following the college admissions scandal involving her mother, actress Lori Loughlin.

In March 2019, Olivia Jade’s parents (actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli) were indicted as part of a college admissions scandal in which multiple people were accused of spending huge amounts of money to guarantee their child’s place at college.

Olivia was in freshman year at USC at the time, but had to leave after it was discovered that her parents had been involved in the scandal. They had tried to get her and her sister Isabella into USC on a rowing scholarship, despite neither actually participating in the sport.

Olivia Jade in a YouTube video

After the news broke, the young influencer didn’t upload until December of 2019, where she released a video title “Hi Again” in which she expressed her desire to start making videos again because she missed it, but informing fans that she was legally not allowed to speak about the scandal.

Shortly after she uploaded an everyday routine video, but since then her channel has remained inactive. The beauty influencer has however maintained a presence on her 1.2 million follower Instagram account.

Olivia Jade reveals YouTube return plans

But now over a year since she last posted, Olivia has revealed that she is set to make a YouTube comeback and has a vlog in the works.

In an Instagram story she wrote, “I genuinely just have the biggest smile on my face while editing. I’m starting to remember why I did this whole thing at 14. Brings genuine joy.”

The now 21-year-old also added, “I’m v excited for this new chapter and also a little mind blown – you guys haven’t seen a vlog of mine since I was… 19.”

Olivia has just over 1.8 million subscribers at the time of writing, and in the past, her videos regularly received millions of views – though what her engagement will be like this time around is yet unclear.

Many fans will no doubt be curious to see Olivia’s return to YouTube, though whether she is planning on uploading regularly remains to be seen.