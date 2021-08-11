How to get the perfect TikTok username

Everyone seems to be getting on TikTok nowadays and the app’s algorithm means that someone could go from obscurity to a big star – so picking the right name is crucial. But, how do you choose the right username for your TikTok?

TikTok was the most downloaded app in 2020 throughout the entire world. That means more people are getting on it than ever before. That said, choosing the right username can be difficult.

To get an idea of what kind of username would work for you, it’s best to think about what kind of account you want.

If you’re not looking to post and just browse through your For You page, then it doesn’t really matter what you go with. However, it might still be worth choosing something easily searchable so that your friends can find you.

Should you use your real name on TikTok?

Most popular TikTokers use their names, particularly if it’s a personal profile. For example, looking at the top 5 TikTokers, all of their usernames are either their name in full (example: Charli D’Amelio with @charlidamelio) or a variation of it (example: Khabane Lame, @khabylame).

The same is true for many of those in the top 20. By using your name, you give your account a personal angle. But, it’s worth remember privacy is another factor to consider.

However, it seems that those with long names often shorten it so something more memorable. Spencer Polanco Knight for example who has over 50 million followers has shortened his username to @spencerx. Addison Rae‘s real surname is Easterling, but she simply uses ‘rae’ on her TikTok.

Usernames for specific content

If you’re thinking of angling for a more informational type of TikTok account, it would appear to be a good idea to put it in your username. Some notable examples include @ASAPscience run by Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown or @dr_inna run by Inna Kanevsky, a psychology professor.

If you’re looking for something that is completely random but hasn’t been taken up yet, there’s a few websites that could help you. Version Weekly has a load of suggested usernames for boys and girls meanwhile Turbofuture breaks down a bunch of potential usernames relating to astrology, nature, art, and music.

The main thing to remember is you want your username to be memorable and link it with your brand or identity. However if you’re not planning to get serious, then whatever feels right for you is the best route to go down.